NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS stock opened at C$57.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12-month low of C$40.01 and a 12-month high of C$57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.07 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

