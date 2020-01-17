New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $18.50 target price on New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

NRZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,176. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,526,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,788,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 989,905 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after acquiring an additional 983,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

