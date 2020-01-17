New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Bought by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 246,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,373. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. New Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC set a $1.40 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.09.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.