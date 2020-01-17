Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,840 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nevro by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period.

Nevro stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.80. The company had a trading volume of 722,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,296. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.92. Nevro has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.