Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price

News stories about Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Maple Gold Mines earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MGM stock remained flat at $C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 347,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.96. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.13.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

