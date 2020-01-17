Neutral Dollar (NUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53,665.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $81,300.00 and $53,665.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neutral Dollar

NUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject . Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

