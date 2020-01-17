Neumark 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,145.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Neumark has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001525 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Liqui. Neumark has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $30,145.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.22 or 0.03322023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00198881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,094,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,555,384 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, BitBay, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

