Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $339.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.00. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.29.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.