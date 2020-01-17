NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Sell”

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $19.27 on Friday. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

