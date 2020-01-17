NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Sell”

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $19.27 on Friday. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

NESTE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

