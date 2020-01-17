Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Neovasc by 325.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,404 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Neovasc by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCN. ValuEngine raised shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Neovasc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Neovasc stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,964. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.68. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neovasc will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

