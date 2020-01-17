Nectar Price Reaches $0.0778 on Top Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Nectar has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $3,469.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nectar has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $50.98 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00058592 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00075410 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,739.43 or 1.00577483 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00055582 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Nectar Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $33.94, $24.43, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $32.15, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

