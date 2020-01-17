Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.61

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.61 and traded as high as $10.37. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1,942 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $227.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,885,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 213,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 169,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.