National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stake Cut by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Grid by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in National Grid by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 2.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Grid by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,484,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,296,000 after buying an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NGG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.23. 43,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $62.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.