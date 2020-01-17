Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRA. ValuEngine cut Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on Natera and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. 688,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. Natera has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,026.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $628,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,357 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natera by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Natera by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

