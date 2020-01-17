Nasdacoin Trading Up 111.3% This Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 111.3% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $393,030.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054310 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,164,860 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

