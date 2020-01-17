NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Large Volume Increase

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,859,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 533% from the previous session’s volume of 452,047 shares.The stock last traded at $1.26 and had previously closed at $1.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. The company had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NantHealth Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NantHealth stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,108 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.08% of NantHealth worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

