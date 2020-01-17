Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 3.13. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $644.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabtesco will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabtesco (NCTKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.