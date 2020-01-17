Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Research Coverage Started at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.73.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NYSE:NBR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. 5,906,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.90. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. Nabors Industries’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,619 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,668 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.