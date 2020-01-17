Myriad (XMY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,423.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Myriad has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $2,423.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,715,797,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

