Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $587.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.56. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Ronald M. Defeo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,570 shares in the company, valued at $188,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 7,665.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.