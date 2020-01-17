Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading 13% Higher

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s stock price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.52, 1,043,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 480,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $167.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 94.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

