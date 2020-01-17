Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $30.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on Mplx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.07.

MPLX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.07. Mplx has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 73.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Mplx by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mplx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

