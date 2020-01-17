Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.70

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $11.94. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 74,080 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $724.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.70.

In other news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$987,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,651,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,145,514.74.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

