Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $56.44 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

