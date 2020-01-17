Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.68

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and traded as high as $91.00. Moog shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 121 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $765.21 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.