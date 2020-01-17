Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 68,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $67.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

