Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stake Lowered by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Monro makes up 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Monro by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 332,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after acquiring an additional 189,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $75.56. 12,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Monro Inc has a 52 week low of $63.86 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 2,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $142,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,104 shares of company stock worth $941,046. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.