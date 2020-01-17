Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Lessened by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.23. 9,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,364. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 370,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,317,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $11,648,242.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,195,137.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,004 shares of company stock valued at $42,483,757. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

