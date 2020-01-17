Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Update

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.34. The company had a trading volume of 383,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,364. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total value of $3,403,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 370,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,317,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $918,977.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 293,778 shares in the company, valued at $41,566,649.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,499 shares of company stock worth $43,402,735. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.