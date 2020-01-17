Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 308,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 167,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of WOOD stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $66.50. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,009. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

