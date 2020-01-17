Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 94,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,061 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,045,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,854. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $65.41.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3076 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.