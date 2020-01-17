Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 36,040 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 6.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $34,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,341,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,550,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,194 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,652,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,201,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,899,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 68,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,151. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.