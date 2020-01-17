Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,190 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPP. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,227. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

