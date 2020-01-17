Monarch (MT) Trading 48.4% Higher This Week

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 75.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Monarch has a market capitalization of $107,524.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monarch has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar. One Monarch token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03210758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00202699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00130795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch was first traded on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,721,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom . The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

