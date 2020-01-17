Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of MBT traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,026,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,478 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,845,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.