Mobilicom (ASX:MOB) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Mobilicom Ltd (ASX:MOB) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 333,974 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

About Mobilicom (ASX:MOB)

Mobilicom Limited designs, develops, and delivers various communication solutions for mission critical and remote mobile private networks. Its products and technologies are based on an approach that merges 4G and Mobile MESH technologies. The company provides holistic solutions and equipment that cater to mission-critical communication in the government and enterprise sector, with applications in homeland security and public safety, robotics and unmanned vehicles, and security and surveillance, as well as offshore oil, gas, and energy.

