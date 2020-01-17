Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 4,200 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,639,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,422 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 213,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after acquiring an additional 143,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 751,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after acquiring an additional 119,367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,650,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,785,000.

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $115.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $115.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.4411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

