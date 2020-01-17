Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,800,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 792.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,243 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,232,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 984,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,227,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 87,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,770. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

