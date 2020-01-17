Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $791,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.73. The stock had a trading volume of 97,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,609. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $140.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

