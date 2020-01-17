Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,075,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Caci International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Caci International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.55. 2,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.30. Caci International Inc has a 12-month low of $149.93 and a 12-month high of $270.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Caci International’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

