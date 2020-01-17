Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.80. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

