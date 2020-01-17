Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 6,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after buying an additional 102,413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 119,749 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after buying an additional 627,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 95,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.22%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.