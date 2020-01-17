Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 643,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MGEN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 668,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,037.02% and a negative return on equity of 113.02%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

