Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after buying an additional 97,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.29. The company had a trading volume of 427,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $338.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

