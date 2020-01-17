Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 15,246 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 705,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,845. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.