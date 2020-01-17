Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.10. 1,643,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,768. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.85 and a 200-day moving average of $255.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

