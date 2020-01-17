Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $732,000 Stock Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $231,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $239,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,357,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,737,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,370,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,850. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. 8,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.57, a PEG ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

