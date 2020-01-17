Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $4.30 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Blackstone Group comprises about 1.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,783,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,284,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 197,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,085. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

