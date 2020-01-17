Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 129,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,982. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21.

