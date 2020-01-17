Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 178 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,153,000 after buying an additional 221,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

SSD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,387. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

